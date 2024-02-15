Hawaii News On the Move: Dr. Jason Call and Matthew Kam Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Matthew KamDr. Jason Call Pacific Permanente Group has hired Dr. Jason Call as interventional cardiologist for Maui Memorial Medical Center and its outpatient clinic. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Pacific Permanente Group has hired Dr. Jason Call as interventional cardiologist for Maui Memorial Medical Center and its outpatient clinic. Call was previously at Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine in Winchester, Va., for 20 years, and is board-certified in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease and a registered physician in vascular interpretation. Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Matthew Kam as marketing coordinator for the agency’s marketing department. Kam joins the agency with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and will oversee the content creation and online brand maintenance for the agency. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Maile Amber Alert helps HPD find 2 missing boys