On the Move: Dr. Jason Call and Matthew Kam

Pacific Permanente Group has hired Dr. Jason Call as interventional cardiologist for Maui Memorial Medical Center and its outpatient clinic. Call was previously at Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine in Winchester, Va., for 20 years, and is board-certified in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease and a registered physician in vascular interpretation.

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Matthew Kam as marketing coordinator for the agency’s marketing department. Kam joins the agency with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and will oversee the content creation and online brand maintenance for the agency.

