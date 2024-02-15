comscore Lund, Gonzalez sweep diving titles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Lund, Gonzalez sweep diving titles

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Elma Lund and Juan Gonzalez won the platform diving events, helping the University of Hawaii diving team to sweep all six individual titles at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships in Mission Viejo, Calif., on Wednesday. Read more

