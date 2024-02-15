Lund, Gonzalez sweep diving titles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Elma Lund and Juan Gonzalez won the platform diving events, helping the University of Hawaii diving team to sweep all six individual titles at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships in Mission Viejo, Calif., on Wednesday. Read more

Hawaii won all six individual titles for the first time since 2019. The sweep is the first for the men since 2019, the fifth time they have done so since 2007. Since joining the MPSF in 2012, the women have swept the diving titles nine times, with this being their first since 2020.

Gonzalez won the platform dive with a total of 370.85, the fourth-highest score in program history. Mackaby Pennington was second with 356.90. Lund won with a score of 272.90, as Hawaii claimed the top four spots in the standings. Isabella Plantz came in second at 204.50, followed by Ruby Pickron at 201.60 and Isabelle Lombardi at 201.20. Gonzalez and Lund both won the 3-meter dives, while Pennington and Lombardi won the 1-meter dives.