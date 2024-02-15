Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – February 15, 2024 Today Updated 11:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL OIA boys, Division I Tournament: Final, Leilehua vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m. at McKinley. Third place, Kailua vs. Nanakuli, 6 p.m. at higher seed. Fifth place, Kahuku vs. Kalaheo, 6 p.m. at higher seed. OIA boys, Division II Tournament: Final, Aiea vs. Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m. at McKinley. ILH boys Varsity II/III: Single-elimination tournament, Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m. ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Single-elimination tournament, Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Maryknoll winner at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. SOFTBALL College: exhibition, Josai International (Japan) vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. College: doubleheader, Texas Permian Basin vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park field. THURSDAY BASKETBALL Big West women: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Single-elimination tournament, Saint Louis/Kamehameha winner vs. TBD, time/site TBD. GOLF College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, first round, all day at Ocean Course Hokuala. SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Texas Permian Basin vs. Hawaii Pacific, TIMES TBD at Howard A. Okita Field. Previous Story UH’s Beeman focused on the here and now Next Story Television and radio – February 15, 2024