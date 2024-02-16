comscore Off the news: Outcry over signage is a sign of the times | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Outcry over signage is a sign of the times

  • Today
  • Updated 8:57 p.m.

Lawmakers certainly got an earful from the community about Senate Bill 3197, which had sought to exempt the new stadium district in Halawa from the state ban on billboards. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: DPP revamp making steady progress

Scroll Up