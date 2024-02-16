Off the news: Outcry over signage is a sign of the times

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lawmakers certainly got an earful from the community about Senate Bill 3197, which had sought to exempt the new stadium district in Halawa from the state ban on billboards. It seems people like the nearly century-old restriction on the signage, and a lot of them let the Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism know.

The measure, as now amended, would allow advertising on the stadium itself, facing inward, without moving images. SB 3006, meanwhile, will allow ads at the Hawaii Convention Center. It appears this panel, at least, could see the writing on the wall.