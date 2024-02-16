Off the news: Start of soil sampling at Puuloa Range

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s good to see soil sampling underway at Ewa Beach’s Puuloa Range Training Facility, where concerns have emerged about possible lead poisoning due to longterm firearms training. The range has been used by the military since the early 1900s, but it’s only been fairly recently that worries over potential lead contamination have led to action to test the soil.

Let’s hope this healthy level of engagement and cooperation continues between Marine Corps Base Hawaii, the community, state Health Department, scientists and government officials.