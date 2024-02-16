Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Start of soil sampling at Puuloa Range Today Updated 8:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s good to see soil sampling underway at Ewa Beach’s Puuloa Range Training Facility, where concerns have emerged about possible lead poisoning due to longterm firearms training. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s good to see soil sampling underway at Ewa Beach’s Puuloa Range Training Facility, where concerns have emerged about possible lead poisoning due to longterm firearms training. The range has been used by the military since the early 1900s, but it’s only been fairly recently that worries over potential lead contamination have led to action to test the soil. Let’s hope this healthy level of engagement and cooperation continues between Marine Corps Base Hawaii, the community, state Health Department, scientists and government officials. Previous Story Off the news: DPP revamp making steady progress