Bill proposes moving Hawaii school construction oversight back to DOE | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill proposes moving Hawaii school construction oversight back to DOE

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022 Chad Keone Farias, seen above at Prince Jonah Kuhio Elementary School, was appointed executive director of the School Facilities Authority by Gov. David Ige in 2022. He served in that role for about a year and eight months, and resigned at the end of January.

    Chad Keone Farias, seen above at Prince Jonah Kuhio Elementary School, was appointed executive director of the School Facilities Authority by Gov. David Ige in 2022. He served in that role for about a year and eight months, and resigned at the end of January.

Just as the state has been trumpeting its opening 13 public preschool classrooms well in advance of its Ready Keiki plan to open 50 to 80 by August, a bill is advancing to repeal the relatively new state School Facilities Authority and move all school construction back again to the state Department of Education, and the authority’s founding executive director has abruptly resigned. Read more

