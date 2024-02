Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Infinity, by definition, is the idea of something that is endless or without boundaries. It is a concept that has perplexed thinkers and philosophers for centuries. Ancient civilizations, such as the Greeks and Egyptians, pondered the nature of infinity, often associating it with the divine or the eternal. However, it was not until the 17th century that mathematicians began to rigorously study the concept.

One of the earliest pioneers in the field of infinity was the German mathematician Georg Cantor. Cantor introduced the notion of different sizes of infinity, a concept that challenged the prevailing belief that all infinities were the same. His groundbreaking work laid the foundation for modern set theory and opened up new avenues of exploration in mathematics.

For example, it is obvious that there are more rational numbers than whole numbers (integers). Yet there are an infinite number of integers. Choose a number and you can always add one more to it. On the other hand, choose a decimal between zero and one. You can always subdivide it by adding one more digit to the decimal. So there are also an infinite number of decimal fractions between zero and one.

Which one is greater? Neither, because they are both infinite. Is it the same infinity? That is a question that has perplexed philosophers and mathematicians for centuries.

The concept of infinity is not confined to the realm of mathematics; it also finds its way into various aspects of our daily lives. Consider the vastness of the universe, with its billions of galaxies and trillions of stars. The sheer magnitude of space is beyond comprehension, and it reminds us of the infinite possibilities that lie beyond our reach. The night sky, with its twinkling stars, serves as a constant reminder of the infinite expanse that surrounds us.

Infinity also manifests itself in the realm of time. Time, like space, seems to stretch endlessly into the future. We are constantly moving forward, one moment at a time, with no clear endpoint in sight. The concept of infinity in time raises questions about the nature of our existence and the finite nature of our lives. It reminds us to make the most of the time we have and to appreciate the fleeting moments that make up our journey.

Infinity is not only a concept that challenges our understanding of the physical world, but also has profound implications in the realm of philosophy and spirituality. It raises questions about the nature of existence, the infinite possibilities that lie before us and our place in the grand scheme of things. The concept of infinity invites us to contemplate the mysteries of the universe and our own existence.

It is important to note that infinity is not without its paradoxes and complexities. The concept of infinity can lead to logical contradictions and philosophical debates. For example, the paradox of Achilles and the Tortoise, proposed by the ancient Greek philosopher Zeno, challenges the notion of infinite divisibility. It demonstrates that, in theory, an infinite number of steps can be taken to reach a destination, yet in practice, we can still arrive at our destination.

Richard Brill is a professor of science at Honolulu Community College. His column runs on the first and third Fridays of the month. Email questions and comments to brill@hawaii.edu.