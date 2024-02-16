comscore North Shore responds to unusually high surf | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
North Shore responds to unusually high surf

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM High surf Thursday pummeled the shoreline at Waimea Bay on the North Shore.

    High surf Thursday pummeled the shoreline at Waimea Bay on the North Shore.

Flocks of visitors crowded behind yellow caution tape stripped across North Shore beaches, which Thursday saw an influx of people trying to catch a glimpse of the 30- to 40-foot waves pummeling the shoreline. Read more

