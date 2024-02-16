comscore Basketball Jamboree set for Monday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Basketball Jamboree set for Monday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree returns for its 30th year on Monday with games at ‘Iolani School’s gyms. Read more

