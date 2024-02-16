Basketball Jamboree set for Monday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree returns for its 30th year on Monday with games at ‘Iolani School’s gyms.

Eighty-four athletes representing Hawaii high school girls basketball teams will be split into six teams. The first games will start at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free; donations are welcome.

For the first time, a 3-point shooting contest will be held featuring two players from each team.