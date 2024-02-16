Hawaii Beat | Sports Basketball Jamboree set for Monday By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree returns for its 30th year on Monday with games at ‘Iolani School’s gyms. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree returns for its 30th year on Monday with games at ‘Iolani School’s gyms. Eighty-four athletes representing Hawaii high school girls basketball teams will be split into six teams. The first games will start at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free; donations are welcome. For the first time, a 3-point shooting contest will be held featuring two players from each team. Previous Story Hawaii’s Beeman focused on the here and now