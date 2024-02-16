comscore Rainbow Warriors heat up on road against Cal Poly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Warriors heat up on road against Cal Poly

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

For the Hawaii basketball team, the break-even point was San Luis Obispo, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Beeman focused on the here and now
Next Story
Scoreboard – February 16, 2024

Scroll Up