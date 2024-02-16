Scoreboard – February 16, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

College: Mississippi vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

ILH boys Varsity II/III: Single-elimination tournament, final, Baptist at Le Jardin,

6 p.m.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, second round, 8:30 a.m. at Ocean Course Hokuala.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

College: doubleheader, Western Oregon vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park field.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Mississippi vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC San Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varisity I-AA: playoff, if

necessary

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, final round, 8:30 a.m. at Ocean Course Hokuala.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Island Pacific at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Punahou at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

BULLETIN BOARD

FOOTBALL

Kalani High School is seeking a new

varsity head football coach. Candidates need a proven record of developing a

program and having substantial knowledge of the game as demonstrated by developing comprehensive practice plans, offensive and defensive schemes, implementing off-

season expectations for student-athletes, and practical and contemporary teaching/coaching methods. For a complete job

description and how to apply, please visit

kalaniathletics.org. Deadline is Feb. 27.

BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

Maui High Preseason Tournament

At Iron Maehara Stadium

Thursday

Punahou 2, Baldwin 2

Kapaa 3, Kamehameha-Maui 2

Maui High 2, Kauai 0

Pac-Five 4, King Kekaulike 1

Each game had a two-hour time limit

SOFTBALL

College

At Sand Island Park

Wednesday

Chaminade 9, Texas Permian Basin 2. W—Ashley Ogata.

Leading hitters—CU: Keaolani Takemura-

Brehme 2-3, 2 runs; Larchelle Tuifao 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Bailey Jacobsen

2 RBIs; Isabel Rodriguez 2b, 3 RBIs. TPB: Stephanie Jimenez 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs.

Chaminade 7, Texas Permian Basin 3. W—Kamryn Lopez.

Leading hitters—CU: Taryn Fujioka 2-3, 3b; Kailah Gates-Coyaso 2-4, 2 runs; Keaolani Takemura-Brehme 3-4; Larchelle Tuifao 2-3, 2 RBIs. TPB: Kelsey Valo 2 RBIs; Michaella Baker 2-4; Emily Andress 2-3; Stephanie Jimenez 2b.

Exhibition

Wednesday

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Josai International (Japan) 6, Hawaii 5