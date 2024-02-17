Letter: Health care is about the money, not your health

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you think the health care system is about health, think again. It’s about money.

My primary care physician recently directed me to the emergency room because of low hemoglobin, iron and ferritin levels. I was given a blood transfusion, but what I really needed was an iron infusion.

The ER doctor only spoke in terms of insurance approval, not my health. I was referred to a hematologist and three weeks later was told to go back to the ER to get an iron infusion because it would take weeks to get an appointment.

I went back to the ER but was steered to a doctor after insurance denied the procedure. After receiving approval a week later, the administrator at the iron infusion facility wouldn’t schedule the appointment because the insurance company forgot to check one box on a form. His exact words were, “Without that check, we won’t get paid.”

Melissa Davis

Kahala

