Mid-Pacific disciplines students over social-media video

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

A 56-second social-media video showing Mid-Pacific Institute students using hate speech and making references to various forms of sexual assault has led the administration to take disciplinary action, the school confirmed Friday. Read more

