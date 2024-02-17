Research should be priority for next University of Hawaii head, faculty poll finds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii faculty believe that providing more support for faculty research in order to maintain UH Manoa’s designation as an “R1” research institution should be a top priority of the next UH president, a new poll by the faculty union indicates.

The poll this month by the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly also suggests that UH faculty don’t place tremendous faith in state lawmakers or the UH Board of Regents: Four-fifths of faculty polled said they believe legislators as a whole have limited knowledge about UH, and over half of those polled said the Board of Regents as a governing body has a limited understanding of academic institutions.

Christian Fern, executive director of the union representing 3,000 UH faculty, said in a news release that research at UH is crucial to improving the quality of life of Hawaii residents.

“An R1 status is an indication that a university is committed to supporting its faculty,” Fern said. “When state funding for the UH decreases, it can put research grants in jeopardy, and other universities may offer faculty more stability, attractive benefits and a better work environment. When this happens, both the UH and Hawaii lose.”

After research, the next priorities favored in the UHPA electronic poll were:

>> “Making public higher education more accessible for Hawaii school graduates.”

>> “Elevating the prominence of the UH within the state.”

>> “Developing an indigenous, inclusive academic environment.”

>> “Creating stronger workforce development alliances to support economic development.”

UH Manoa is among just 146 universities nationwide with an R1 designation from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. The status is given to universities that maintain “very high research activity” and award a certain number of doctorate degrees each year.

There are approximately 4,000 degree-granting institutions across the U.S., according to federal data, and only a few hundred are research institutions that qualify for R1 or R2 status.

In 2025 the threshold for a university to receive R1 status will be $50 million in total research spending and 70 research doctorates. The UH system overall in fiscal year 2022-2023 set a new extramural funding record of $515.9 million.

Asked in the poll also about Hawaii legislators’ understanding of UH, 80.7% of faculty said they think legislators as a whole have limited knowledge; 15.7% were neutral; and 3.6% felt legislators have a good understanding.

In addition, 57% of faculty polled said they believe the Board of Regents as a governing body has a limited understanding of academic institutions; 30% were neutral; and 13% believe the board is well versed or has a good understanding.