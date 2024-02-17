comscore Work begins on $3.4 billion Pearl Harbor shipyard dry dock | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Work begins on $3.4 billion Pearl Harbor shipyard dry dock

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.
  • COURTESY JOEL ONEMU Contractors work on the construction of Dry Dock 5 on Dec. 18.

    COURTESY JOEL ONEMU

    Contractors work on the construction of Dry Dock 5 on Dec. 18.

The $3.4 billion project will completely replace the shipyard’s Dry Dock 3, which is unable to support the Navy’s more advanced Virginia-class submarines or larger surface ships and will shut down once the Navy retires the last of its Los Angeles-class submarines. Read more

Previous Story
Maui’s economy still reeling from wildfires

Scroll Up