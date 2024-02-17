comscore Le Jardin boys basketball earns state berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Le Jardin boys basketball earns state berth

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Le Jardin (20-11 overall) will play in the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball Division II State Championships, which begin on Thursday. Read more

