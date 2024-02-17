Scoreboard – Feb. 17, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Mississippi vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC San Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varisity I-AA: playoff, if necessary

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, final round, all day at Ocean Course Hokuala.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Island Pacific at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Punahou at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL College: Mississippi vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon and 3 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. (UHH has at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Western Oregon vs Hawaii Pacific, TIMES TBD at Howard A. Okita Field.

BULLETIN BOARD

Kalani High School is seeking a new varsity head football coach. Candidates need a proven record of developing a program and having substantial knowledge of the game as demonstrated by developing comprehensive practice plans, offensive and defensive schemes, off-season expectations for student-athletes, and practical and contemporary teaching/coaching methods. For a complete description and how to apply, please visit kalaniathletics.org. Deadline is Feb. 27.