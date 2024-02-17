Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 17, 2024 Today Updated 9:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL College: doubleheader, Mississippi vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. BASKETBALL Big West women: UC San Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH boys Varisity I-AA: playoff, if necessary GOLF College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, final round, all day at Ocean Course Hokuala. PRECISION AIR RIFLERY ILH: Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Island Pacific at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Punahou at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m. SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. SUNDAY BASEBALL College: Mississippi vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon and 3 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. (UHH has at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.) SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Western Oregon vs Hawaii Pacific, TIMES TBD at Howard A. Okita Field. BULLETIN BOARD Kalani High School is seeking a new varsity head football coach. Candidates need a proven record of developing a program and having substantial knowledge of the game as demonstrated by developing comprehensive practice plans, offensive and defensive schemes, off-season expectations for student-athletes, and practical and contemporary teaching/coaching methods. For a complete description and how to apply, please visit kalaniathletics.org. Deadline is Feb. 27. Previous Story Television and radio – February 17, 2024