comscore Column: Water Commission needs Hawaiian expert | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Water Commission needs Hawaiian expert

  • By Kekai Keahi, Ke‘eaumoku Kapu and Archie Kalepa
  • Today
  • Updated 9:56 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Ke‘eaumoku Kapu, Kekai Keahi, Archie Kalepa

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Ke‘eaumoku Kapu, Kekai Keahi, Archie Kalepa

We have a lot to be hopeful for despite losing much of our beloved town and many loved ones to the fires six months ago. Read more

Previous Story
Column: ‘Oko‘a ka ‘o‘opu pake, ‘oko‘a ke ‘Catfish’

Scroll Up