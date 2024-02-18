Column: Water Commission needs Hawaiian expert

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We have a lot to be hopeful for despite losing much of our beloved town and many loved ones to the fires six months ago. From the restoration of traditional ‘ulu forests to the return of freshwater to the wetlands of Moku‘ula and Mokuhinia, we can both see and know in our na‘au that we are on the right path to rebuilding Lahaina as local families hope to see it.

For over 150 years, Lahaina residents have suffered the excessive diversion of streams away from their natural courses. Today, nearly 80% of Maui Komohana’s water supply is controlled by private corporations with a well-documented track record of hoarding and wasting water in leaky reservoirs and luxury infinity pools.

This was the status quo on Maui’s west side until 2022, when the state Water Commission unanimously designated Maui Komohana as a water management area, which built on an earlier decision that increased minimum flows for many of our streams. Both decisions responded to overwhelming community support, and respected and uplifted the doctrine that water is a public trust resource. Commissioners were celebrated for heeding the science and law, while also honoring the traditional and customary management practices of Lahaina’s kupa.

We want the Water Commission to follow through on its decisions as it begins the challenging work of evaluating requests for water use permits. Permitting water uses is highly technical, and requires considerable expertise. That is why we are seeking a true lo‘ea — an expert — in traditional and customary resource management practices to serve on the commission.

Only one of the Water Commission’s five volunteer seats is designated for someone with expertise in traditional and customary Native Hawaiian resource management practices. Ma ka hana ka ‘ike: the knowing is in the doing. Lo‘ea in Native Hawaiian resource management have studied traditional and customary practices, as well as successfully maintained actual lo‘i kalo and loko i‘a that serve their communities’ needs. They understand what it means to live in a reciprocal relationship with essential resources like water, and know that without wai there can be no waiwai — in Lahaina or anywhere else.

At this moment, a nominating committee is evaluating more than a dozen applications to fill this crucial seat on the Water Commission. Its job is to recommend three candidates from which the governor will choose one nominee. That nomination is reviewed by the state Senate and either confirmed or denied.

It concerns us that the nominating committee itself lacks significant expertise in Native Hawaiian water management practices, and has not truly engaged the public in the evaluation process. The committee has not disclosed the names of any potential nominees and the majority of the interviews have been held in executive session, outside of the public eye.

The committee has asked for public testimony, but we cannot provide meaningful input when we do not know the identities or qualifications of those being considered for this crucial seat. We urge these decisionmakers to be receptive to community input throughout the nomination process, especially those with expertise in Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices.

Despite these significant concerns, we remain hopeful that those responsible for making this appointment will hear Lahaina’s united call to appoint a real expert in traditional and customary Native Hawaiian resource management practices. If they love Lahaina as we do, then they will nominate and confirm a true lo‘ea to the Water Commission. Ola i ka wai, water is life, and the next commissioner will hold the fate of our wai and waiwai in their hands.

Kekai Keahi is president of Ka Malu o Kahalawai and a water protector; Ke‘eaumoku Kapu, president of Kuleana Ku‘ikahi LLC, is lead of the Na ‘Aikane o Maui cultural monitors for the Lahaina wildfire; Archie Kalepa is a retired lifeguard captain, renowned waterman and cultural adviser.