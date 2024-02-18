Letter: Let history be our guide with Putin

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Before World War II, the America First movement praised the Nazis and opposed support for our European Allies. Read more

Before World War II, the America First movement praised the Nazis and opposed support for our European Allies. Thanks in part to German propaganda, millions of Americans supported this isolationist movement. As a result, we sat on the sidelines while Hitler invaded Czechoslovakia, Poland, Norway, Belgium and France. The attack on Pearl Harbor finally dispelled any doubt that our own freedom was in peril and we had to fight.

The similarities between Hitler’s 1939 invasion of Czecho- slovakia and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are many and cannot be ignored. Denying Putin is our best hope of deterring further military aggression by Russia and saving American lives in the long run.

Abandoning our allies and appeasing Putin is not putting America first. Forgetting lessons learned from history dishonors the more than 1 million Americans killed or wounded in WWII.

Jeff Griswold

Kailua

