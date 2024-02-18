comscore Letter: New Waikiki hula show hits the mark | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: New Waikiki hula show hits the mark

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Dancers perform during the Kilohana Hula Show on Thursday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM.

    Dancers perform during the Kilohana Hula Show on Thursday.

What a delight! Hoomaikai to the staff and performers at the Kilohana Hula Show! Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Gum makes for sticky situation at award shows

Scroll Up