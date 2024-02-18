Editorial | Letters Letter: New Waikiki hula show hits the mark Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Dancers perform during the Kilohana Hula Show on Thursday. What a delight! Hoomaikai to the staff and performers at the Kilohana Hula Show! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. What a delight! Hoomaikai to the staff and performers at the Kilohana Hula Show! I attended the inaugural hula show at the Waikiki Shell on Thursday morning. This show is exactly what Waikiki needs: not only authentic hula, but also performances by respected artisans such as Karen Keawehawaii, Charlene Campbell, Leimomi Ho and even Kimo Kahoano. What a line up! The stands were packed, especially with the VIPs from Waikiki Elementary School. Isn’t this what our keiki need to see and hear? A heartfelt plea to Kapiolani Park Preservation Society and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to work out legal issues surrounding the show. Hula in the park is a special tribute to King Kalakaua, who established Kapiolani Park and revived hula. Veneeta Acson Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Gum makes for sticky situation at award shows