Letter: New Waikiki hula show hits the mark

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What a delight! Hoomaikai to the staff and performers at the Kilohana Hula Show! Read more

What a delight! Hoomaikai to the staff and performers at the Kilohana Hula Show!

I attended the inaugural hula show at the Waikiki Shell on Thursday morning. This show is exactly what Waikiki needs: not only authentic hula, but also performances by respected artisans such as Karen Keawehawaii, Charlene Campbell, Leimomi Ho and even Kimo Kahoano. What a line up!

The stands were packed, especially with the VIPs from Waikiki Elementary School. Isn’t this what our keiki need to see and hear?

A heartfelt plea to Kapiolani Park Preservation Society and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to work out legal issues surrounding the show. Hula in the park is a special tribute to King Kalakaua, who established Kapiolani Park and revived hula.

Veneeta Acson

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter