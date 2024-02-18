comscore City short of garbage trucks in supply chain backlog | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City short of garbage trucks in supply chain backlog

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.

A shortage of garbage trucks may be causing delays in curbside pickups on Oahu. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 11-15, 2023

Scroll Up