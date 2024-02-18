comscore Exodus of Hawaii residents cost state $185M in lost taxes since 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Exodus of Hawaii residents cost state $185M in lost taxes since 2020

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Sterling Higa and his wife, Chanelle Moreau, pictured with the family in the children's room of their Haiku rental home, plan to raise their children Isaac, Rumi, Charlie and Bonnie on Maui.

    Sterling Higa and his wife, Chanelle Moreau, pictured with the family in the children’s room of their Haiku rental home, plan to raise their children Isaac, Rumi, Charlie and Bonnie on Maui.

  Sterling Higa, executive director and co-founder of the nonprofit Housing Hawai'i's Future, pays $3,900 a month in rent to live in a two-bedroom cottage in Haiku, Maui, with his wife, Chanelle Moreau, and their children, Charlie, 13; Rumi, 10 months; Bonnie, 12, and Isaac, 9.

    Sterling Higa, executive director and co-founder of the nonprofit Housing Hawai‘i’s Future, pays $3,900 a month in rent to live in a two-bedroom cottage in Haiku, Maui, with his wife, Chanelle Moreau, and their children, Charlie, 13; Rumi, 10 months; Bonnie, 12, and Isaac, 9.

The on-going exodus of Hawaii residents far outstrips the number of U.S. residents moving to the islands, resulting in the overall loss of 36,789 Hawaii residents over the last three years. Read more

