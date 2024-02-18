comscore New promises on horizon for future Hawaiian homestead leases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New promises on horizon for future Hawaiian homestead leases

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Kakaina subdivision in Waimanalo features 45 undivided interest leases awarded to state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries in 2006 before infrastructure was developed. House lot selections took place in 2016, and some lots still have no homes. Pictured is a vacant lot on Puha Street.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Kakaina subdivision in Waimanalo features 45 undivided interest leases awarded to state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries in 2006 before infrastructure was developed. House lot selections took place in 2016, and some lots still have no homes. Pictured is a vacant lot on Puha Street.

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is returning, in a big way, to a practice of issuing unconventional land leases to beneficiaries on its homestead waitlist. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 11-15, 2023

Scroll Up