Hawaii News

Recovery centers closed on Presidents Day

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.

The Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Business Recovery Centers on Maui and in Hono­lulu as well as SBA’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center on Maui will close Monday for Presidents Day. Read more

