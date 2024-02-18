comscore State warns against unlicensed contractors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State warns against unlicensed contractors

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER An aerial view shows burned structures six months after the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires destroyed much of Lahaina.

    ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    An aerial view shows burned structures six months after the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires destroyed much of Lahaina.

In the midst of recovery efforts following the August 2023 wildfires on Maui, the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs last week urged property owners to prioritize hiring licensed contractors for their repair work. Read more

