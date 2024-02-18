Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 18, 2024 Today Updated 10:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL College: Mississippi vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon and 3 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. (UHH has at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.) SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Western Oregon vs Hawaii Pacific, TIMES TBD at Howard A. Okita Field. MONDAY BASKETBALL Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: First round, Nanakuli at Hilo, 4 p.m.; Kahuku at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.; Kalaheo at Mililani, 6 p.m.; Kailua at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. High school girls: Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree: 9:30 a.m. at ‘Iolani. GOLF College women: Hawaii at Nanea Cup, first round, all day at Kailua, Kona RUNNING Great Aloha Run: 7 a.m. at Aloha Tower GOLF JOHN A. BURNS INTERCOLLEGIATE Saturday At Lihue Team Standings Arizona …………………………278-289-277–844 California ……………………. 283-293-271–847 New Mexico………………..282-291-281–854 Grand Canyon …………….278-291-288–857 Texas A&M ………………….283-290-288–861 UNLV…………………………..286-294-283–863 Utah …………………………….279-292-293–864 Washington State………278-304-282–864 Long Beach State……….273-297-294–864 Fresno State……………….290-289-292–871 Georgia Southern………288-295-288–871 San Diego State………….282-295-295–872 BYU………………………………287-292-296–875 Saint Mary’s………………..294-296-290–880 UTEP…………………………..293-298-290–881 Arkansas Little Rock ….287-304-299–890 Hawaii………………………..292-303-305–900 San Francisco…………….291-303-308–902 UC Santa Barbara……..295-300-309–904 USC…………………………….298-308-300–906 Top Individuals Bastien Amat, NM…………….. 69-70-64–203 Yannick Malik, Arizona………..64-77-67–208 Zach Pollo, Arizona…………….69-70-70–209 Kaungyu Chen, Cal ………….. 69-76-64–209 Justin Hastings, UCSD ……..65-75-70–210 Clay Seeber, LBSU……………66-73-71–210 Daniel Rodrigues, TAMU …. 71-71-69–211 Filip Jakubcik, Arizona………..71-74-67–212 Preston Bebich, WSU……….68-73-71–212 Ethan Fang, Cal………………….72-73-67–212 Braxton Watts, Utah……………67-73-72–212 Sergio Jimenez, Utah …………70-67-75–212 Matthew Sutherland, FSU…71-71-70–212 Also: Kolbe Irei, Hawaii………………….73-72-70-215 Blaze Akana, Hawaii…………..71-78-77–226 Dane Watanabe, Hawaii……71-77-81–229 Josh Hayashida, Hawaii……..81-76-76–235 Tyler Ogawa, Hawaii……………77-83-80-240 Previous Story Scoreboard - Feb. 17, 2024