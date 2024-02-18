Scoreboard – Feb. 18, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Mississippi vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon and 3 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. (UHH has at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Western Oregon vs Hawaii Pacific, TIMES TBD at Howard A. Okita Field.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: First round, Nanakuli at Hilo, 4 p.m.; Kahuku at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.; Kalaheo at Mililani, 6 p.m.; Kailua at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls: Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree: 9:30 a.m. at ‘Iolani.

GOLF

College women: Hawaii at Nanea Cup, first round, all day at Kailua, Kona

RUNNING

Great Aloha Run: 7 a.m. at Aloha Tower

GOLF

JOHN A. BURNS INTERCOLLEGIATE

Saturday

At Lihue

Team Standings

Arizona …………………………278-289-277–844

California ……………………. 283-293-271–847

New Mexico………………..282-291-281–854

Grand Canyon …………….278-291-288–857

Texas A&M ………………….283-290-288–861

UNLV…………………………..286-294-283–863

Utah …………………………….279-292-293–864

Washington State………278-304-282–864

Long Beach State……….273-297-294–864

Fresno State……………….290-289-292–871

Georgia Southern………288-295-288–871

San Diego State………….282-295-295–872

BYU………………………………287-292-296–875

Saint Mary’s………………..294-296-290–880

UTEP…………………………..293-298-290–881

Arkansas Little Rock ….287-304-299–890

Hawaii………………………..292-303-305–900

San Francisco…………….291-303-308–902

UC Santa Barbara……..295-300-309–904

USC…………………………….298-308-300–906

Top Individuals

Bastien Amat, NM…………….. 69-70-64–203

Yannick Malik, Arizona………..64-77-67–208

Zach Pollo, Arizona…………….69-70-70–209

Kaungyu Chen, Cal ………….. 69-76-64–209

Justin Hastings, UCSD ……..65-75-70–210

Clay Seeber, LBSU……………66-73-71–210

Daniel Rodrigues, TAMU …. 71-71-69–211

Filip Jakubcik, Arizona………..71-74-67–212

Preston Bebich, WSU……….68-73-71–212

Ethan Fang, Cal………………….72-73-67–212

Braxton Watts, Utah……………67-73-72–212

Sergio Jimenez, Utah …………70-67-75–212

Matthew Sutherland, FSU…71-71-70–212

Also:

Kolbe Irei, Hawaii………………….73-72-70-215

Blaze Akana, Hawaii…………..71-78-77–226

Dane Watanabe, Hawaii……71-77-81–229

Josh Hayashida, Hawaii……..81-76-76–235

Tyler Ogawa, Hawaii……………77-83-80-240