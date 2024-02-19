Letter: Homeless spark health, mobility concerns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For years, we have had ongoing problems with the homeless that gather under the eaves and doorways of our apartment in the evening hours. Read more

For years, we have had ongoing problems with the homeless that gather under the eaves and doorways of our apartment in the evening hours.

What bothers the residents is the health problem that their presence causes because they defecate and urinate on the sidewalks — not to mention the food and rubbish they leave each morning. They also block the sidewalk and residents are forced to take a detour on Hotel Street.

The biggest problem is that they block the fire exit of our apartment. I have called the police to have the homeless removed, but they do not respond because it is not an emergency.

We are worried that if we have to exit the apartment due to a fire or some other emergency at night, we will be trapped.

Russell Suga

Downtown

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter