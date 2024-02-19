Letter: Honolulu Zoo up for media recognition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Each year, USA Today holds a contest to find the best zoos in the United States. Past winners and nominees represent the finest facilities and exhibits around the nation. This year, the Honolulu Zoo has been nominated for such an honor and it’s so well deserved.

The Honolulu Zoo is not only a beautiful, 42-acre oasis in the heart of Waikiki, it is instrumental in the conservation of native Hawaiian species and the reintroduction of rare endangered animals. It’s a gem that we can all take much pride in.

Please support the hard-working management and staff of the Honolulu Zoo by casting your vote. Let’s make our zoo No. 1.

Brian Kimata

Nuuanu

