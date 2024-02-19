Letter: Keep your signs off our state buildings, please

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Can you imagine the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, with advertisements on it? Read more

I have often thought of the Hawai‘i Convention Center as being a landmark even more beautiful than the Sydney Opera House. Look at Jamm Aquino’s picture of the convention center (“Bills would allow outdoor ads on stadium, convention center,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 14).

If corporations are going to be allowed to pay to place their logo or name on the convention center, there goes one of my dreams of beautiful Hawaii. Advertisements on the new Aloha Stadium? Where do we go from there if that is allowed?

We should be proud of our state’s billboard laws. We have led the nation by example. Are we going to backtrack now?

Teddi Baumgartner

Kailua

