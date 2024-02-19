Letter: Speed humps are an ineffective nuisance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Speed humps were installed about a year ago near our house on Mokapu Boulevard in Kailua, and we have had ample chance to observe their effects. The conclusion is that speed humps do not stop speeding; they merely slow vehicles down for the 10 feet it takes to clear the hump, after which drivers floor it and go right on speeding again. In doing so, they are very loud and noise pollution in our neighborhood has increased markedly.

All those cars slowing and accelerating also generates increased emissions at a time when the state is trying to reduce its carbon footprint. And with a fire station just down the road, the speed humps clearly slow response times for fire and EMS, to the detriment of public safety.

As it stands, the humps’ negative effects have far outweighed any positives, and we would like them removed.

Dan Polhemus

Kailua

