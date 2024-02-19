comscore Letter: Speed humps are an ineffective nuisance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Speed humps are an ineffective nuisance

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Speed humps were installed about a year ago near our house on Mokapu Boulevard in Kailua, and we have had ample chance to observe their effects. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Hawaiian, Alaska airlines combo is good for Hawaii

Scroll Up