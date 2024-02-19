Letter: Timeshares would make good long-term housing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Feb. 15 edition of the Star-Advertiser featured yet another page of timeshare foreclosures. It would be good to see these units converted to long-term housing rather than harassing local people for wanting to do vacation rentals in their homes.

The frequent and ongoing timeshare foreclosures are evidence of high-pressure sales that don’t benefit people beyond the vendors’ profits.

Dan Carpenter

Waianae

