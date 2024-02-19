Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Facilities purview might return to DOE Today Updated 5:20 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Government agencies may not have the lifespan they once had. At least, should Senate Bill 3328 pass, that will be one takeaway. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Government agencies may not have the lifespan they once had. At least, should Senate Bill 3328 pass, that will be one takeaway. The measure seeks to return oversight of school facilities construction to the state Department of Education, four years after the Legislature had created the School Facilities Authority to do the job. There is a long list of bill sponsors, including a strong showing from leadership. But for any change to work, the DOE will need to overcome inefficiencies at its core. Previous Story Column: Hawaiian, Alaska airlines combo is good for Hawaii