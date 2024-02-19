Off the news: Facilities purview might return to DOE

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Government agencies may not have the lifespan they once had. At least, should Senate Bill 3328 pass, that will be one takeaway. Read more

Government agencies may not have the lifespan they once had. At least, should Senate Bill 3328 pass, that will be one takeaway.

The measure seeks to return oversight of school facilities construction to the state Department of Education, four years after the Legislature had created the School Facilities Authority to do the job.

There is a long list of bill sponsors, including a strong showing from leadership. But for any change to work, the DOE will need to overcome inefficiencies at its core.