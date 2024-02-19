Off the news: Waimanalo project moves a step forward

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The city Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a community meeting on Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Wai­manalo District Park’s gym, 41-415 Hihimanu St., on a proposed $4.25 million improvement project for Waimanalo Beach Park’s pavilion, restrooms, rec building and other structures.

About time, right? A draft environmental assessment on the project details that existing facilities have deteriorated and others had to be removed because they were beyond repair. Read it at the Waimanalo Public Library, or online at bit.ly/WaimanaloDEA.