Off the News

Off the news: Waimanalo project moves a step forward

The city Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a community meeting on Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Wai­manalo District Park’s gym, 41-415 Hihimanu St., on a proposed $4.25 million improvement project for Waimanalo Beach Park’s pavilion, restrooms, rec building and other structures. Read more

