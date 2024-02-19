Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Waimanalo project moves a step forward Today Updated 5:22 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The city Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a community meeting on Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Waimanalo District Park’s gym, 41-415 Hihimanu St., on a proposed $4.25 million improvement project for Waimanalo Beach Park’s pavilion, restrooms, rec building and other structures. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The city Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a community meeting on Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Waimanalo District Park’s gym, 41-415 Hihimanu St., on a proposed $4.25 million improvement project for Waimanalo Beach Park’s pavilion, restrooms, rec building and other structures. About time, right? A draft environmental assessment on the project details that existing facilities have deteriorated and others had to be removed because they were beyond repair. Read it at the Waimanalo Public Library, or online at bit.ly/WaimanaloDEA. Previous Story Column: Hawaiian, Alaska airlines combo is good for Hawaii