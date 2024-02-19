A-‘peel’-ing eats

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

February may be widely known for Valentine’s Day, but it’s also the month to celebrate a different kind of love — one for potatoes. Read more

February may be widely known for Valentine’s Day, but it’s also the month to celebrate a different kind of love — one for potatoes. National Potato Lovers Month recognizes one of the world’s most beloved and versatile vegetables, and here’s where you can get your fix around Oahu:

Cino

Cino (987 Queen St. Ste.100) in Ward Village is an Italian chophouse and crudo bar that perfectly encapsulates the heart of Italy and aloha spirit of Hawaii.

Using locally sourced ingredients, the restaurant features a packed menu of with appetizers, pastas, grilled items, crudo items, entrees and sides.

Among the sides are Cino’s crispy garlic potatoes (Parmigiano, parsley) and its twice-baked potato. The latter boasts crispy pancetta, crème fraiche and chives.

Call 808-888-3008 or visit cinohawaii.com.

Murphy’s Bar & Grill

Murphy’s Bar & Grill (2 Merchant St.) is an old-fashioned Irish pub in Chinatown that prides itself on its closeness with the community. The neighborhood restaurant has a few signature appetizers (served after 3 p.m.) that will appease potato lovers’ cravings and are perfect for sharing. Its potato skins boast bacon, cheese, green onions and sour cream. But customers looking to elevate their taste buds even more can get the pub’s Irish nachos — the eatery’s potato skins with corned beef, cabbage, horseradish, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

The restaurant’s mashed potatoes, meanwhile, are served alongside a number of Murphy’s entrees, including its corned beef and cabbage, steak plates (Gaelic, New York and rib-eye) and open-face turkey sandwich. Or, try the shepherd’s pie, which was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. It comprises a traditional pie with roasted lamb and veggies, which is then topped with mashed potatoes.

Visit murphyshawaii.com or call 808-531-0422.

Corn Dogs by Mr. Cow

Corn Dogs by Mr. Cow (various locations) is known for its delicious, chewy and savory corn dogs made with high-quality ingredients.

While the eatery has an assortment of sweet and savory selections, those looking to satiate their potato hankering can choose the fried potato corn dog, which is wrapped in bite-sized potato fries. Customers looking to spice it up can order the flaming potato, which comes with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crumbs over a choice of spicy mayo or flaming hot mayo on a fried potato corn dog. Meanwhile, its yam-yam churro corn dog is enveloped in bite-sized sweet potato fries and then coated with cinnamon sugar.

Choose fillings such as beef hot dog, mozzarella, mozzarella and beef hot dog, cheddar and beef hot dog, or cheddar and mozzarella.

Keep the potato party going by adding on Mr. Cow’s garlic Parmesan fries.

Visit mrcowcorndog.com.

Cucina Moon

Located in McCully Shopping Center, Cucina Moon (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 210A) is renowned for its homemade pastas and sauces.

While the menu changes monthly, customers can expect a few signature dishes to stay on the regular menu, such as its Bolognese (beef ragu sauce, Parmigiano cheese, black pepper and Italian parsley) and its gnocchi and fresh cream with prosciutto. Cucina Moon boils the potatoes and then adds flour, eggs and Parmesan cheese to create the delectable gnocchi.

Be sure to end your meal with housemade vegan gelato, as the eatery offers 32 rotating flavors.

No reservations are accepted and seating is first come, first served.

To learn more, follow the biz on Instagram (@cucina_moon_).

Hawaiian Chip Co.

Those looking to indulge in a savory snack can head over to Hawaiian Chip Co. (1928 Republican St.). The storefront carries original and sugarcoated sweet potato chips, and original and sweet onion kettle-style potato chips.

Customers can also pick up the shop’s taro and sweet potato chip mix. The fresh, savory treat includes thin slices of taro, purple sweet potato and golden sweet potato, which are then fried to get that perfect crisp before being lightly salted.

Call 808-845-9868 or go online to hawaiianchipcompany.com.

Potato Corner

Located in Waipahu Town Center, Potato Corner (94-050 Farrington Hwy. Ste. A4) is the perfect place for potato lovers to get their fix. The biz is known for its fries that come in either mega- or giga-sized buckets, and in an assortment of styles, including original fries (most popular), tater tots, loopy fries, sweet potato fries or Jo Jo chips.

The options don’t stop there, as customers need to choose a seasoning next. Options include barbecue or chile barbecue (top sellers), cheddar, sour cream and onion, cinnamon and sugar, or garlic and Parm.

Pro tip: If you get the larger bucket size (giga), you can mix and match two seasonings.

Visit potatocornerusa.com.

Teddy’s Bigger Burgers

While Teddy’s Bigger Burgers (multiple locations) are renowned for, of course, its burgers, meals aren’t complete without the accompaniment of its delicious fries.

Choose between original crispy fries, lightly salted skin-on fries or garlic butter fries (coated with garlic butter and topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley) or bacon and cheese fries (topped with creamy nacho cheese sauce and bacon).

Another option is its umami fries, coated with garlic butter and drizzled with Sriracha aioli and topped with furikake.

Visit teddysbb.com.

THE HALL by Beer Lab HI

Located in Pearlridge Center, THE HALL by Beer Lab HI (98 1005 Moanalua Road, Ste. 884) is the perfect gathering place to indulge in the versatile vegetable.

Be sure to order the tater tot nachos. This comfort food fave includes cheese, homemade pickled jalapeños, bacon, pico de gallo and cilantro crema, all on a hot pile of tater tots.

Or, try the gochujang chili con carne fries, which showcase housemade gochujang tomato sauce, beef, kidney beans and cheddar cheese with THE HALL’s crinkle cut fries.

Call 808-762-0027 or visit beerlabhi.com/pearlridge.

Tadka Indian Cuisine

Tadka Indian Cuisine (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 109) in McCully Shopping Center has a few options for potato lovers looking to expand their palates globally.

The vegetable samosas are crispy pastries stuffed with potatoes and peas mixed with spices and dipped in tamarind or mint chutney sauce. Take it one step further and order the samosa chaat. It’s similar to a vegetable samosa but is topped with yogurt, tamarind, mint chutney and chana masala, then garnished with onions and jalapeño peppers.

Call 808-941-0414 or visit @tadkaindiancuisine808 on Instagram.

Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood

Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood (508 Keawe St.) in Kakaako has myriad selections for potato lovers looking to satiate their cravings. Under the restaurant’s “fill the table” portion of its menu, diners will find traditional options such as french fries, mashed potatoes and a baked potato. But there are also specialty items such as smash potatoes and Ya-Ya’s potatoes.

Ya-Ya’s potatoes are sliced baked potatoes sauteed with onions, garlic salt and pepper. They’re then popped in the oven to make them even more toasty. Meanwhile, the smash potatoes are mashed potatoes mixed with sour cream, butter, bacon bits and cheese. Ya-Ya’s then melts cheese on top and adds chives for the dish’s finishing touch.

Call 808-725-4187 or visit yayaschophouse.com.