A refreshing salad

This version of tofu salad differs in several ways from the usual. Cabbage replaces lettuce or watercress, and the dressing is flavored with aromatics, then briefly cooked. Snow peas stand in for the typical tomatoes and bean sprouts.

You may want to make your own changes: won bok, aka Chinese or Napa cabbage, and savoy cabbage can be used instead of green head cabbage.

Some tips: Cabbage, especially won bok, once cut, becomes crisp when soaked in cold water. Be sure to drain well and dry all your vegetables before plating so the dressing adheres.

Tofu and Cabbage Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 (16-ounce) block firm tofu

• 4 cups green cabbage, sliced thin

• 2 cups red cabbage, sliced thin

• 1/4 pound snow peas

• 1/4 cup furikake

• 1 large bunch cilantro, leaves only

• 6 stalks green onion, chopped

Ingredients for dressing:

• 2 tablespoons vegetable or other neutral oil

• 3-inch piece ginger, sliced in thin strips

• 4 cloves garlic, chopped

• 6 stalks green onion, sliced in 4 inch strips

• 3/4 cup soy sauce

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 2 tablespoons mirin or sake

• 1 Hawaiian/Thai chile pepper, cut in 3 pieces

Directions:

To make dressing: Heat oil over medium-low; saute ginger, garlic and green onions until limp, about 5 minutes.

Add soy sauce, sugar, mirin/sake and chile pepper. Mix until sugar is dissolved. Let cool, then strain, removing solids. Set aside.

Rinse tofu. Drain well, preferably under a weight to press out excess water. Soak sliced red cabbage in cold water to prevent bleeding. Soak green cabbage in cold water for 10 minutes. Drain; use a clean kitchen towel to dry all vegetables. Mix green and red cabbages; arrange on a platter.

Blanch snow peas in boiling water for 1-2 minutes; drain, then place in an ice bath. Dry, then slice diagonally, 1/4-inch thick (you can stack several peas to slice at once). Sprinkle over cabbages.

Cut tofu in cubes and place on top. Drizzle with dressing. Sprinkle with furikake. Top with cilantro leaves and green onion.

Serves 12.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 130 calories, 4 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 950 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 12 g sugar, 7 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.