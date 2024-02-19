Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dore Centeio started making granola for friends, and it proved so popular that she grew a business from it. Read more

Dore Centeio started making granola for friends, and it proved so popular that she grew a business from it. Based in Kamuela, she makes about 15 unique flavors with many seasonal combinations, such as ube haupia or salted miso caramel. She sells her granola at many locations on Hawaii island. On Oahu, they are found at Na Mea Hawaii and at The Local General Store. She gives this easy recipe where you make your own sweetened popcorn, called kettle corn, mixed with granola for a special and addicting snack.

Kettle Corn and Kamuela Gourmet Granola

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/4 cup popcorn kernels

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

• 1/4 cup Kamuela Gourmet Granola

Directions:

Use a heavy-bottomed pot with a cover, such as Le Creuset. Heat pot to medium-high and add in oil and kernels. Stir well with a wooden spoon to coat all kernels. When one pops, add sugar. Stir well and cover. Shake pot while covered to spread the sugar evenly throughout the kernels. When you hear that the popping has stopped, remove from heat and pour on a tray covered with a cookie cooling rack. The unpopped kernels will fall through. Put popped corn into a bowl and sprinkle with salt. Add granola on top and enjoy. Other optional ingredients include pretzels, M&M’S, mochi crunch and chips.

Makes about 6 cups kettle corn and granola.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.