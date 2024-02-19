comscore Gourmet granola | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Back in the Day | Crave

Gourmet granola

  • By Lynette Lo Tom
  • Feb. 19, 2024
  • Updated 4:52 p.m.
  • Photo by Lawrence Tabudlo

Dore Centeio started making granola for friends, and it proved so popular that she grew a business from it. Read more

Previous Story
This Eatery Is My ‘Kapa’ Tea
Next Story
Plant Power Your Plate

Scroll Up