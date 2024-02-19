Hidden Gems

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You can’t see some of these foodie spots from the street, but they’re worth searching for:

PeleKai Coffee

PeleKai Coffee, which is coming up on its two-year anniversary, is known for its freshly made plant-based milks, specialty beverages and rainbow superfood tea lattes. The latter feature colorful concoctions like Blue Moon (butterfly pea flower, lavender syrup and milk), Pink Dragon (dragon fruit, hibiscus, pineapple syrup and milk), and Purple Taro and Ube (taro, ube, coconut syrup and milk).

A secret menu item is the tea latte flight ($18), which features a sampler portion of the different tea lattes on the menu.

PeleKai Coffee

1024 Queen St., Honolulu

808-620-7653

Pelekaicoffee.com

Instagram: @pelekaicoffee

Lime

Lime, located in Maunakea Food Hall at Maunakea Marketplace, offers California-style Mexican food at affordable prices. All salsa, pico, meats and corn tortillas are made in-house.

Popular dishes include beer-battered fish tacos ($3.50), birria taco with consommé ($4), rock shrimp ($7), and surf and turf burrito ($15) that includes shrimp and carne asada.

Take advantage of three tacos for $10 on Taco Tuesday.

Lime

1120 Maunakea St., Honolulu

808-200-1833

Limeoahu.com

Instagram: @lime_oahu

Sushi Ogame

Sushi Ogame recently opened in Kuhio Avenue Food Hall and features a $125 omakase menu, available Thursdays-Saturdays (two seatings at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.).

Chef Koichi Ogame has more than 40 years of sushi experience (he was previously at Hanale and Akasaka). The menu will change slightly based on seasonal ingredients.

At the media preview, the omakase featured 10 courses and around 16 dishes total. Highlights included seared otoro, shrimp with caviar and salt, scallop with pickled salted roe and rice topped with Hokkaido uni and ikura.

Reservations are accepted via Instagram direct message only.

Sushi Ogame

Kuhio Avenue Food Hall

2330 Kalakaua Ave. ste. 156, Honolulu

Instagram: @sushiogame

Lucky Box Restaurant

Recently opened Lucky Box Restaurant features a huge menu of local-style plates — think loco moco, hamburger steak, beef stew, sweet-and-sour spare ribs, and more — in addition to Chinese-style dishes (a variety of noodles, stir-fries and more).

Signature dishes include sesame shrimp toast combo ($13.99), crispy gau gee ($6.25), chicken katsu plate ($12.99) and freshly grilled salmon ($18.75). Be sure to check out the variety of Lucky combo plates ($14.99-$16.99).

There’s also a huge selection of smoothies to choose from, including flavors like honeydew, taro and strawberry.

Lucky Box Restaurant

Waiakamilo Shopping Center

1414 Dillingham Blvd. Ste. 106, Honolulu

808-260-1763

Instagram: @lucky_box_restaurant_808