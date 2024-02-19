Crave | Hungry for More? Ono omurice By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta Feb. 19, 2024 Updated 4:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I recently ate an amazing omurice dish, and it’s been on my mind ever since. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I recently ate an amazing omurice dish, and it’s been on my mind ever since. Here are some savory options to enjoy: A ‘heavenly’ option There are many dishes to choose from at recently opened Heavenly Island Lifestyle Hawaii Kai (7192 Kalanianaole Hwy. Ste. D-105), but don’t miss this eatery’s omu Hayashi rice ($15.50). This dish is on the lunch menu and features a Japanese-style fried rice omelet made with bacon, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers. Call 808-517-3777 or visit heavenly-hawaiikai.com A savory entree Located in Pearlridge Center, The HALL by Beer Lab HI (98-1005 Moanalua Road) features omurice ($19) on its lunch-and-dinner menu. This savory concoction features a medley of fried rice, bacon, baby shrimp, onions, and chopped kimchi topped with a Waialua Farm scrambled egg, demi-glace sauce and green onions. The demi-glace gives it an added umami flavor, while the kimchi provides a slight spice. Call 808-762-0027 or visit beerlabhi.com Traditional Japanese fare Sakura Terrace (1240 S. King St.) offers customers traditional Japanese specialties. Popular dishes include Sakura bento ($23) — comprising maguro, hamachi, salmon, shrimp, spicy tuna roll, miso soup, mini salad and three side dishes — ahi poke donburi ($18) and omurice ($15). The latter features ketchup fried rice topped with a Japanese-style omelet and gravy. It’s served with a mini salad and miso soup. Call 808-591-1181 or visit sakuraterracehawaii.com Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta). Previous Story A decadent delicacy Next Story Big Dipper