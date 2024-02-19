Ono omurice

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I recently ate an amazing omurice dish, and it’s been on my mind ever since.

Here are some savory options to enjoy:

A ‘heavenly’ option

There are many dishes to choose from at recently opened Heavenly Island Lifestyle Hawaii Kai (7192 Kalanianaole Hwy. Ste. D-105), but don’t miss this eatery’s omu Hayashi rice ($15.50). This dish is on the lunch menu and features a Japanese-style fried rice omelet made with bacon, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers.

Call 808-517-3777 or visit heavenly-hawaiikai.com

A savory entree

Located in Pearlridge Center, The HALL by Beer Lab HI (98-1005 Moanalua Road) features omurice ($19) on its lunch-and-dinner menu. This savory concoction features a medley of fried rice, bacon, baby shrimp, onions, and chopped kimchi topped with a Waialua Farm scrambled egg, demi-glace sauce and green onions. The demi-glace gives it an added umami flavor, while the kimchi provides a slight spice.

Call 808-762-0027 or visit beerlabhi.com

Traditional Japanese fare

Sakura Terrace (1240 S. King St.) offers customers traditional Japanese specialties. Popular dishes include Sakura bento ($23) — comprising maguro, hamachi, salmon, shrimp, spicy tuna roll, miso soup, mini salad and three side dishes — ahi poke donburi ($18) and omurice ($15). The latter features ketchup fried rice topped with a Japanese-style omelet and gravy. It’s served with a mini salad and miso soup.

Call 808-591-1181 or visit sakuraterracehawaii.com

