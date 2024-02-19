Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The cat’s meow

The trendy cat pudding that went viral on social media in Japan and Korea is now available on Oahu.

These “dancing cats” ($8) are available in chocolate, matcha, strawberry, original (vanilla) and ube flavors at Aloha Mamacita, located at Waterfront Plaza.

The biz also recently launched new croissant tarts ($9.95). The tarts feature housemade croissant dough with a variety of fillings, including fruit (pastry cream, strawberries and blueberries), chocolate, creme brulee, cookie butter cheesecake, ube and strawberry cheesecake.

Taste of Asia

Sheraton Princess Kaiulani hotel (120 Kaiulani Ave.) hosts its next global dining experience with its Asian Street Food event on March 16 at its Splash Bar Waikiki.

The collaborative dinner features award-winning chefs Blake Kajiwara and Vicky Nguyen, who will present an innovative menu showcasing a unique dish from five different countries: Thailand (peek gai yud sai, or stuffed chicken wings), Japan (Hashimaki-style okonomiyaki), Korea (gilgeori, or bulgogi and shrimp street toast), Vietnam (bun cha Hanoi, or North Vietnam vermicelli noodle with grilled pork meatballs) and the Philippines (halo halo).

Cost for the event is $110 and there will be four-hour validated parking available in Sheraton Princess Kaiulani’s garage.

Visit splashbarwaikiki.com for more information.

Pinkies up

Located in Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Makana Lani, A Dining Experience, just launched a weekend afternoon tea available from 2 to 5 p.m. From now through all of March, enjoy a soft launch rate of $50 per adult ($25 per child).

The experience includes your choice of tea, savory sandwiches, desserts and a scoop of Dave’s Ice Cream. During the soft launch weekend in mid-February, sandwiches included housemade egg salad, smoked salmon, truffled lobster, prime rib with housemade creamy horseradish and candied rosemary bacon BLT. The dessert selection featured campfire cookies, cranberry and lemon scones, tiramisu, strawberry mousse cakes and assorted chocolates.

After March, the afternoon experience will cost $69 per adult ($35 per child) but will also include more food. A kamaaina discount is available. Make reservations via OpenTable.

Call 808-921-6198 or visit makanalanihawaii.com.

Hello to good eats

Although Hy’s Steak House will be temporarily closed until May for kitchen and bar renovations, loyal patrons can still look forward to the decadent cuisine and impeccable service. Hy’s will be hosting weekly pop-ups at La Vie’s dining room, located at Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, with seating offered from 5 to 9 p.m. every Sunday.

Guests may continue to have their appetites satiated with Hy’s signature dishes such as its tableside Caesar salad, Prime USDA steaks and flambé desserts, accompanied with the breathtaking scenery in La Vie’s ocean-view dining room.

“We are excited to embark on this temporary journey,” states Hy’s Steak House manager Lawrence Pae. “This allows us to continue the Hy’s Steak House experience while introducing our guests to our sister restaurants La Vie and Quiora. We invite everyone to join us every Sunday at the La Vie Dining Room for an unforgettable dining experience.”

Visit hyswaikiki.com.