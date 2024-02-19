comscore The cat's meow | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Quick Bites

The cat’s meow

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Feb. 19, 2024
  • Updated 4:45 p.m.
  • Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta

The trendy cat pudding that went viral on social media in Japan and Korea is now available on Oahu. Read more

Previous Story
Hidden Gems
Next Story
This Eatery Is My ‘Kapa’ Tea

Scroll Up