Complaint alleges antisemitic rhetoric on UH Manoa campus

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

A group of Jewish students at the University of Hawaii have filed a Title VI complaint with the federal government claiming that words and acts of antisemitism have made the university’s Manoa campus an “unsafe and hostile environment” for them. Read more

