comscore ’Bows even 4-game series with 13-4 win over Ole Miss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

’Bows even 4-game series with 13-4 win over Ole Miss

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM DallasJ Duarte connected on a double in bottom of third to score two runs against Ole Miss on Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    DallasJ Duarte connected on a double in bottom of third to score two runs against Ole Miss on Sunday.

Making sure there were no misses, the Hawaii baseball team made all the right moves in defeating Ole Miss 13-4 to earn a split of the season-opening, four-game series at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – February 19, 2024

Scroll Up