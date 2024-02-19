comscore Chaminade, Hilo baseball teams split | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade, Hilo baseball teams split

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Cato Kleinman singled in Aydan Lobetos with the winning run with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning as Chaminade beat Hawaii Hilo 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday at Central Oahu Regional Park. Read more

