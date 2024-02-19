Chaminade, Hilo baseball teams split

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cato Kleinman singled in Aydan Lobetos with the winning run with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning as Chaminade beat Hawaii Hilo 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday at Central Oahu Regional Park.

Jackson Dorn led off the inning with a pinch-hit solo homer to tie the game.

In the top of the 10th, the Vulcans went ahead 5-4 on Kein Iwata’s sacrifice fly.

In the second game, Hawaii Hilo scored four runs in the top of the seventh to win 5-3.

Blake Tweedt had an RBI single, Bradyn Yoshida scored on a throwing error by the catcher, Tweedt stole home and Alec Yamauchi had a run-scoring groundout for the Vulcans in the inning.

Hilo’s Aaron Davies pitched an eight-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts.

Chaminade’s Xavier Stoker allowed one run over six innings with no walks and six strikeouts.

UH women, coed sailors finish top 3

The Hawaii women’s sailing team finished runner-up at the Bryson Women’s Fleet Race and the UH coed squad placed third at the PCCSC Top Nine Open.

Both events were completed Sunday off Redwood City, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine finished with 67 points in the seven-team regatta. Vivian Bonsager and Malia Johnson sailed in the A division and Mercy Tangredi and Morgan Carew competed in the B division. Host Stanford won with 28 points, claiming first or second in 10 of 14 races.

In the coed regatta, Hawaii finished with 199 points. Erik Anderson and Amanda Turner finished runner-up in the A division, while Trey Summers, Stella Taherian, and Everett McAvoy competed in the B division. Stanford won with 127 points and UC Santa Barbara was second with 192.