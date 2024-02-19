Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – February 19, 2024 Today Updated 10:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL College: Mississippi vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. BASKETBALL ILH boys Varsity II/III: Single-elimination tournament, final, Baptist at Le Jardin, 6 p.m. GOLF College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, second round, 8:30 a.m. at Ocean Course Hokuala. SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. College: doubleheader, Western Oregon vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park field. SATURDAY BASEBALL College: doubleheader, Mississippi vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. BASKETBALL Big West women: UC San Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH boys Varisity I-AA: playoff, if necessary GOLF College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, final round, 8:30 a.m. at Ocean Course Hokuala. PRECISION AIR RIFLERY ILH: Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Island Pacific at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Punahou at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m. SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. BULLETIN BOARD FOOTBALL Kalani High School is seeking a new varsity head football coach. Candidates need a proven record of developing a program and having substantial knowledge of the game as demonstrated by developing comprehensive practice plans, offensive and defensive schemes, implementing off- season expectations for student-athletes, and practical and contemporary teaching/coaching methods. For a complete job description and how to apply, please visit kalaniathletics.org. Deadline is Feb. 27. BASKETBALL ILH Boys Varsity II Single-Elimination Tournament Wednesday Hawaii Baptist 60, Damien 42. Top scorers—HBA: Matthew Shigetani 26, Eli Shibuya 12. DMS: Levi Damo-Agcaoili 15, AJ Tuifua 11. Le Jardin 64, Hanalani 43. Top scorers—LeJ: Kai Kimhan 16, Giovanni Olivia 13, Jackson Swirsky 13. Han: Noah Takata 17. Boys Varsity I-AA Single-Elimination Tournament Thursday Saint Louis 49, Punahou 48. Top scorers—StL: Blaize Arakawa 17, Tristan Poueu 13. Pun: Diesel Kahawai 11. Wednesday Punahou 64, Maryknoll 32. Top scorers—Pun: Mathew Pien 11. Mary: Jensen Pang 14. Saint Louis 58, Kamehameha 44. Top scorers—StL: Blaize Arakawa 14. KS: Keith Carroll 13. BASEBALL HIGH SCHOOL Maui High Preseason Tournament At Iron Maehara Stadium Thursday Punahou 2, Baldwin 2 Kapaa 3, Kamehameha-Maui 2 Maui High 2, Kauai 0 Pac-Five 4, King Kekaulike 1 Each game had a two-hour time limit SOFTBALL College At Sand Island Park Wednesday Chaminade 9, Texas Permian Basin 2. W—Ashley Ogata. Leading hitters—CU: Keaolani Takemura- Brehme 2-3, 2 runs; Larchelle Tuifao 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Bailey Jacobsen 2 RBIs; Isabel Rodriguez 2b, 3 RBIs. TPB: Stephanie Jimenez 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs. Chaminade 7, Texas Permian Basin 3. W—Kamryn Lopez. Leading hitters—CU: Taryn Fujioka 2-3, 3b; Kailah Gates-Coyaso 2-4, 2 runs; Keaolani Takemura-Brehme 3-4; Larchelle Tuifao 2-3, 2 RBIs. TPB: Kelsey Valo 2 RBIs; Michaella Baker 2-4; Emily Andress 2-3; Stephanie Jimenez 2b. Exhibition Wednesday At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium Josai International (Japan) 6, Hawaii 5 Previous Story Television and radio – February 18, 2024 Next Story Television and radio – February 19, 2024