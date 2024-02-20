Hawaii broadcast journalist Emme Tomimbang Burns dies at age 73

Longtime Hawaii television journalist Emme Tomimbang Burns died Monday while undergoing emergency surgery. She was 73.

Born and raised on Oahu, Tomimbang Burns began her broadcast career in her teens with her own radio show on KNDI, according to the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine, which announced her death today.

She went on to become a legend in Hawaii’s broadcast industry, working for KITV, KHON, and later forming her own production company, Emme Tomimbang Multi-Media Enterprises (EMME Inc.), which for over 20 years produced the “Emme’s Island Moments” TV show.

The school’s announcement said in recent years she established and oversaw endowments and scholarships, including for Native Hawaiian students at JABSOM, and she created the Burns-Tomimbang scholarship for JABSOM students committed to serve the Filipino community. At her alma mater, Farrington High School, she funded programs for aspiring Filipino doctors and nurses for rural areas, would-be journalists and nurses, and others.

JABSOM officials said she died while undergoing open heart surgery at The Queen’s Medical Center.

She was the widow of James S. Burns, a former chief judge of the Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals and the son of former Hawaii Gov. John A. Burns, after whom the medical school is named. James Burns died of cancer in 2017 at age 79.

“We are grateful for Emme’s many contributions to improving health for our communities and offer our sincere condolences to Emme’s large ohana,” the JABSOM announcement said.

Details on a memorial service are pending.