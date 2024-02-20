Editorial | Letters Letter: Desperate times call for sane spending measures Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came out higher than expected on Feb. 13 and the stock market tumbled. Understanding economics is essential to everyone’s financial situation. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came out higher than expected on Feb. 13 and the stock market tumbled. Understanding economics is essential to everyone’s financial situation. Inflation is a hot topic and everyone feels it. According to Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, unemployment generally has nothing to do with what goods cost. The saying goes, “The cure for higher prices is higher prices.” But the real cure is to stop buying things — to refuse to pay those higher costs. We all need food, shelter, health care, safety and security, and people are needed to realize these things. Without efficient, competent, reliable workers, companies cannotearn a profit. Companies need reasonable profit and people need reasonable prices. More people need to earn, thus more people need to work. You have a choice of where and how you choose to spend your money. Choose wisely. Tammy Wolf Pearl Harbor EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Navy still in hot seat over Red Hill