Letter: Desperate times call for sane spending measures | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: Desperate times call for sane spending measures

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came out higher than expected on Feb. 13 and the stock market tumbled. Understanding economics is essential to everyone’s financial situation. Read more

