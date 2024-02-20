Letter: Eliminate HTA; feed and house those in need

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No, a robust tourism industry is not needed (“HTA seeks funds for destiation management,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12). There is no need for boondoggles like “destination stewardship,” and the $69 million would be better spent on affordable housing and solving homelessness.

For instance, $300,000 for the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) president and $225,000 for the chief brand officer would cover the rent for some 50 families. The rest of the $69 million would go a long way toward helping the working poor and the homeless in Hawaii nei.

HTA should be eliminated. Immediately.

Thomas Jech

Kailua

