comscore Letter: Eliminate HTA; feed and house those in need | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Eliminate HTA; feed and house those in need

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

No, a robust tourism industry is not needed (“HTA seeks funds for destiation management,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Navy still in hot seat over Red Hill

Scroll Up