Letter: Lulled into a false sense of security over border

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Auwe! Has the state of Hawaii returned back to the Kingdom of Hawaii? Read more

Auwe! Has the state of Hawaii returned back to the Kingdom of Hawaii?

Today’s lesson is patriotism — for the love of our country.

We’ve all seen what’s happening with our U.S. borders. Some politicians are saying everything is fine or it’s the GOP’s fault. We all know who’s responsible for securing our borders.

Let me break it down: Our border? It’s all “bus’ up,” folks.

Migrants are pouring in by the thousands, massive fentanyl deaths, robberies, assaults, unlawfulness, all coming from our borders. Sanctuary cities are on the brink of collapse and no one here or in the White House is doing anything about it.

Just because we’re surrounded by the big, blue Pacific Ocean shouldn’t give our esteemed politicians a false sense of security or allow them to gamble our safety away.

Daniel “Boom Boom” Sanchez

Keaau, Hawaii island

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter