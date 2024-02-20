Letter: Nature versus nurture on a geopolitical scale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I believe that recent events in Russia and Israel show the truth of a theory of nurture. Read more

If children are horribly abused, they may endure. But when they mature enough to act on their own, they will probably be horrible abusers.

How many centuries of torture have accumulated and now are being dumped on the children of Gaza and Ukraine?

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

