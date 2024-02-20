Editorial | Letters Letter: Nature versus nurture on a geopolitical scale Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I believe that recent events in Russia and Israel show the truth of a theory of nurture. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I believe that recent events in Russia and Israel show the truth of a theory of nurture. If children are horribly abused, they may endure. But when they mature enough to act on their own, they will probably be horrible abusers. How many centuries of torture have accumulated and now are being dumped on the children of Gaza and Ukraine? Beverly Kai Kakaako EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Navy still in hot seat over Red Hill