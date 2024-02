Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How many more Isabella Ariel Kaluas and Geanna Bradleys need to die before someone checks what’s not right with the state Department of Human Services’ foster care program? If there are guidelines to choosing foster parents, how do bad ones fall through the cracks? And, why does the state continue to compensate those who become legal guardians while no longer monitoring the welfare of these children? Please take responsibility for your actions or nonaction.

Foster kids are human beings who need to be watched and cared for. They are not meal tickets or easy money for unscrupulous foster “parents” with no conscience.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education should be given the authority and resources to monitor foster children pulled out of school for whatever reason. Geanna and Isabella died because no one was looking out for their well-being. No child should live a life where starvation and physical, emotional and mental abuse are part of everyday living. Please save them. Now!

Nery L. Heenan

Waialae-Kahala

Gloria Boylan

Pearl City

Kathleen Pellegrin

Minneapolis (formerly of Hawaii)

