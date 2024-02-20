comscore Off the news: City garbage truck fleet is overloaded | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: City garbage truck fleet is overloaded

  • Today
  • Updated 7:17 p.m.

Honolulu’s garbage trucks are falling behind schedule for trash pickup runs, and residents should expect intermittent delays, the city’s Department of Environmental Services (ENV) has announced. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Navy still in hot seat over Red Hill

Scroll Up